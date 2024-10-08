Keonjhar: A road accident on National Highway-20 near Langalakanti petrol pump in Dhenkikote area under Ghatgaon police station limits of Keonjhar district claimed three lives Monday. The deceased were identified as Kahnu Charan Munda, Balabhadra Khatua and Maheswar Nayak of Ghatagaon block. Tension gripped the locality after the incident and vehicle movement was affected for some hours on the busy highway. The head-on collision occurred at about 5.30pm when a tractor-trailer going towards Keonjhar crushed a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction under the wheels.

Three persons were travelling on a motorcycle from Dhenkikote Bazar to their destination at Masinabila. One person died on the spot, while two others died under treatment at Ghatagaon Community Health Centre (CHC). Informed, local police reached the spot and seized the body. Ghatagaon police Station IIC said the trawler has been seized and further investigation is on. The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added. Sources said that one lane of the highway has been closed for traffic. Hence a single lane is open for the traffic of both lanes.