Hatiota: Three children were burnt to death and another suffered extensive burn injuries in a mishap at Khairachhata village under Polasara block of Ganjam district Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Goud, Sairam Jena and Itishree Jena. Critically injured, Alok Jena is struggling for life at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

According to villagers, the four children, aged between 7 and 8, were playing on the roof of a half-constructed toilet near the village Shiva temple. Accidentally they fell off the toilet roof and into burning ember kept below for some work.

All of them suffered near 90 per cent burns.

They were initially rushed to Polsara Government Hospital and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where Deepak, Sairam and Itishree breathed their last.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and sent the bodies for postmortem.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as the news broke.

PNN