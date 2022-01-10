Patna: Three persons, including a prominent doctor, succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Bihar Patna, the state health department said Monday.

The deceased doctor Dr Pramila Gupta was the former head of department of gynecology of PMCH. Her report came positive Sunday.

The other two deceased were identified as SP Singh, a native of Hathidah in Mokama, and Manoj Kumar Singh, a resident of Phulwari Sharif in Patna district.

Infection rate in Bihar has witnessed a huge spike in the last 24 hours with the health department registering 21.94 per cent surge compared to the previous day.

The infection is rapidly spreading among medical staff of Bihar with 7 doctors on PMCH, 13 medical staff including three doctors of NMCH, 30 medical staff including 17 doctors in Mahaveer cancer hospital and 20 medical staff of Patna AIIMS testing Corona positive Sunday.

Omicron cases are also being reported from Patna after genome sequencing tests started in Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS).

The test reports of 27 persons came positive Sunday. The doctors have also confirmed delta variants in 4 persons.

Dr Manish Mandal, the medical superintendent of IGIMS said: “A total of 31 samples were brought to the lab of IGIMS, of which 27 tested positive for the Omicron variant

Of the total, 20 patients belong to Patna while one each belong to Madhubani, Gaya, Seikhpura, Vaishali, East Champaran and Purnea. Another came from another state. The Delta variant appeared in patients of Buxar, Vaishali and Madhubani district.”

“The third wave of Corona could severely affect persons having high blood pressure, diabetes and other diseases. People should also save themselves from excessive cold weather,” he said.

The health department has detected 5,022 cases in Bihar, including 2018 in Patna district.