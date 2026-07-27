Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister Sengottaiyan Monday asserted that Karnataka would not be allowed to proceed with the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, reiterating the state government’s firm stand on protecting TN’s rights over the Cauvery waters.

Reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the Mekedatu project, Sengottaiyan declared that Karnataka would not be allowed to move ahead with the proposal. “Not even a single brick will be laid for the Mekedatu dam. Chief Minister Vijay will not allow it,” he said.

He also spoke on the state government’s opposition to NEET, the proposed metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, the AIADMK MLA disqualification issue and the forthcoming State Budget.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore Airport, the minister said CM Joseph Vijay was providing good governance and remained committed to accelerating infrastructure development across Tamil Nadu.

He said the Chief Minister was keen on bringing metro rail projects to Coimbatore and Madurai to strengthen urban transport and support the growing needs of both cities.

Sengottaiyan said the state government had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the Union government’s approval and support for implementing the metro rail projects in the two cities. He added that the Chief Minister was determined to ensure balanced development across Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the disqualification proceedings involving four AIADMK MLAs, the minister said a representation had been submitted to the Speaker seeking a direct inquiry in the presence of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

He expressed confidence that the Speaker would take an appropriate decision after examining the matter.

On the protests against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Sengottaiyan said opposition to the examination reflected the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu. Reaffirming the state government’s position, he said Chief Minister Vijay remained firmly committed to securing an exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu students.

He said the Chief Minister had clearly informed the Prime Minister that the examination was adversely affecting students in the state and urged the Union government to reconsider the policy.

According to the minister, the government would continue to pursue all constitutional and legal options to protect the interests of students.

On the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Budget, the minister declined to disclose any details, saying it would remain confidential until it was formally presented in the Assembly. He added that the Budget’s provisions would become clear once it was tabled.