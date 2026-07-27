New Delhi: The Central government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament Monday as part of its legislative agenda to further strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices.

According to sources, the NDA plans to field several young MPs to lead the discussion on the Bill. The ruling alliance is also preparing for an extensive debate, with proceedings expected to last between eight and ten hours, reflecting the government’s emphasis on building consensus over reforms aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in public examinations.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will table the Bill, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. A government notification regarding its introduction has already been issued.

The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

The move follows the Union Cabinet’s approval Friday of a Bill and related provisions designed to establish fast-track courts and provide harsher punishment in cases involving paper leaks and examination fraud.

The initiative comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a comprehensive Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament.

As per the proposal, the fast-track courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver judgments within three months, ensuring swift justice in examination-related offences.

Earlier Sunday, PM Modi announced the constitution of a task force on exam reforms under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Prime Minister Modi said the report of the task force will be used for taking steps to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations.

The decision to rope in Nilekani, who is the brain behind Aadhaar, comes a day after students’ agitation against paper leaks concluded following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sharing a video statement Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said, “The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students’ future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions.”