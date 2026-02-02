Chhatrapur/Chikiti: Following the successful Gopalpur Beach Festival 2026, the Ganjam district administration is fully prepared to host the Sunapur Beach Festival 2026 from February 3 to 5.

The announcement was made at a press conference held in Chikiti Saturday, chaired by Chikiti MLA Manoranjan Dyan Samantara, along with Collector V Keerthi Vasan and Berhampur Sub-Collector Avinash Kumar, in the presence of officials from the Chikiti and Patrapur blocks.

The festival proceedings will commence after obtaining sacred garlands from Maa Balakumari of Chikiti, Bagalamukhi, Maa Katheswari, and the local deity Maa Ulkeswari of Sunapur. Much like Gopalpur, this beach festival will also begin with the ‘Samudra Alati’ to be performed by the priests and scholars.

A marathon race from Surla junction to Jagapur is also planned to take place on the morning of February 3, Samantara informed.

Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker, a galaxy of state ministers and MLAs are likely to attend the event as chief and special guests on different days. Several renowned Ollywood and Bollywood singers and artistes will perform live in concert to entertain the audience.

Government departments and merchants from various districts of Odisha and other states will showcase handlooms, local products and food items at around 60 stalls during the Pallishree Mela.