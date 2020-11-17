Rayagada: In a heart-wrenching road mishap, at least three persons were killed and more than 15 were injured after the bus they were traveling in overturned near Hajaridanga in Bissamcuttack area of Rayagada district Monday night.

The persons killed were the driver, helper of the bus and a passenger.

According to sources, the ill-fated bus was heading from Laxmipur in Koraput district towards Cuttack carrying more than 20 passengers. It was when the driver was negotiating the Hajaridanga curve that he lost his control on the wheels leading to the bus turning turtle and rolling down a roadside farmland. It was about 10.30 pm when the mishap occurred.

On being informed, police and fire personnel immediately reached the spot and rescued the passengers trapped under the mangled bus. The injured ones were rushed to Bissamcuttack government hospital and Christian Hospital. About 10 ambulances were pressed into the service of shifting the injured passengers to hospitals.

PNN