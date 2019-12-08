Balasore: In a tragic road mishap, three persons were killed and at least 15 others were critically injured after the van they were travelling in rear-ended a truck at Jagannath petrol pump in Shergarh town of Balasore district. The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Gangadhar Das (80), Shreenath Das (45) and Bapi Mishra (40). The injured travellers have been admitted to Balasore district headquarters hospital.

According to sources, a group of over 20 tourists from Bali Sahi in Puri district were travelling in a traveller van (OD-02 AY 6316) towards Debkund in Mayurbhanj district. The van rear-ended a moving truck leading to the incident.

Upon hearing the commotion and loud cries of injured people, local people rushed to the spot and rescued the injured ones. On being informed, a police team along with an ambulance reached the spot and shifted the injured ones to the hospital where the doctor declared three of them brought dead.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, it was learnt.

