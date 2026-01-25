Bhubaneswar: The Chandrasekharpur police Saturday arrested three individuals, including a minor, in connection with a group clash at Housing Board Colony Friday night that caused fear among residents. Two other youths involved remain at large.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30 pm Friday, when a group of youths from Gadakana, armed with sharp weapons, attacked Satyajeet Samantaray and another person following a quarrel during Saraswati Puja celebrations in the area.

The accused—Kanha Das (20), Debasish Das alias Guna (19), a minor, and two others—had come to Housing Board Colony and were reportedly involved in hooliganism. Local residents intervened, sparking a heated argument and exchange of threats.

Later in the evening, while the victims were standing near an OMFED stall, the accused attacked them with swords, injuring both. Local residents immediately rushed the injured to a hospital. Following the attack, the accused fled, with one reportedly hiding in Om Sai Vihar Basti in Gadakana. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the area and arrested three of the accused.

An iron sword and two sharp weapons were seized from their possession. A case has been registered at Chandrasekharpur Police Station under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act. The arrested individuals have been forwarded to court, while efforts continue to trace the remaining suspects.

Further investigation is underway, police said.