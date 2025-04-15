Jajpur: Odisha Police arrested three persons in connection with the alleged attack on BJD leader and former MLA Pranab Balabantaray in Jajpur district, an officer said Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Suresh Samal, Rajendra Barik, and Susant Samal of Aruha village, police said.

Jajpur Road Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Laxmidhar Swain said the accused were arrested Monday night and produced before the local court, which remanded them to jail after rejecting their bail petition.

Former Dharmasala legislator Balabantray was allegedly attacked by a mob while he was on the way to take part in Hingula Yajna at Aruha village Sunday.

When he was about to reach the venue around 1 pm, some club-wielding youths intercepted his vehicle and started attacking it.

Though the former MLA escaped unhurt as he was rescued by local people, his vehicle was severely damaged by the group.

Balbantray had alleged the involvement of supporters of local MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo in the attack.

“They had been plotting for the last couple of days to kill me. They had come with swords to attack me,” Balabantray said.