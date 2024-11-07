New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested three men for the alleged gang rape of a woman from Odisha with mental illness here in Sarai Kale Khan, officials said Thursday.

The victim is receiving treatment at AIIMS, Delhi after the alleged gang rape October 10. She travelled to Delhi May 9 without informing her family which has filed a missing person’s report in Puri, they said.

According to police, they received information regarding a woman lying bleeding near Sarai Kale Khan area October 11.

“The police staff immediately reached the spot, where the victim was found in a state of distress and was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination and care. Upon arrival at the hospital, the victim disclosed to the attending doctor that she had been sexually assaulted by three persons,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

After her initial statement, the victim could not cooperate further with the investigation or hospital staff due to her illness, Singh said.

A total of 10 police teams were formed and more than 700 CCTV cameras were checked to nab the accused who have been identified as Prabhu Mahto, Parmod alias Babu and Mohammad Shamsul, the police officer said.

During interrogation, Parmod said that he noticed a woman sitting close to the Old Delhi railway station October 10, the DCP said. He conspired with Shamsul, a physically handicapped beggar, to sexually assault the girl assuming that she was mentally unsound and an easy target. They forcibly dragged her to a deserted area to commit the crime, Singh said.

The incident was witnessed by auto driver Prabhu Mahto, who also allegedly raped her, he said. Mahto then dumped the victim near Sarai Kale Khan and fled, the DCP said.

The victim belongs to Odisha and is highly educated the DCP said, adding that she had travelled to Delhi May 9 without informing her family.

A missing person report was registered by her parents June 9 at Kumbharpada police station in Puri, he said.

PTI