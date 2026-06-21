Kolkata: A country can talk of peace only when it possesses the capability to protect itself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kolkata Sunday, while commissioning three warships into the Indian Navy.

“No country can progress unless it is a capable maritime power. The seas are linked to the economy, progress and growth. Satellite cables run under the seas and oceans. They are also the source of critical minerals. India understands the importance of maritime strength and is preparing itself accordingly,” PM Modi said.

He commissioned the advanced stealth guided missile frigate INS Dunagiri, the survey ship INS Sanshodhak and the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft INS Agray built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd. All three warships were delivered together by the shipyard March 30.

“When we commissioned the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, we announced to the world that India is capable. We have truly embarked on the path of self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in the field of shipbuilding, and these three warships are an example of that,” the Prime Minister said.

While INS Dunagiri has nearly 75 per cent indigenous content, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray are more than 80 per cent indigenous.

“We are proud that these warships have been designed and built in India, using Indian labour, equipment and resources. This is evidence of India’s capability in the maritime sector. We do not want to be a buyer. We want to be a builder,” PM Modi said.

“Shipbuilding requires steel, electronics, and spares. Thousands of companies are engaged in building them. More than 200 MSMEs had a role in the construction of these three warships. One can just imagine the kind of employment generated. We have now laid a lot of stress on the domestic shipbuilding sector. It is not just another sector. It is an employment generator,” the Prime Minister said.

He spoke on how Rs 70,000 crore has been earmarked for shipbuilding in the country. The Prime Minister also said that the country’s ports are being modernised and multi-modal logistics networks are being set up.

“We used to be the largest buyer of defence equipment till 2014. That has now started changing. Not only do we manufacture defence products for our own needs, but export them as well. In 2014, our defence exports were about Rs 700 crore. Today, that has gone up to Rs 40,000 crore. We now export to more than 80 countries,” PM Modi said.

“However, this is just the start. We still have a long way to go,” he added.

He acknowledged West Bengal’s contribution to the growth of the country’s maritime sector and noted that the state possesses talent and skills that are important for shipbuilding.

Among others present at the event were Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Naval Staff, West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi and the state’s Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Cmde P.R. Hari, IN (Retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE, was also present. Admiral Swaminathan, in his address, noted that the INS Dunagiri has taken 33 per cent less time to build than the last frigate of the class that was delivered to the Navy. He also appreciated the role played by private shipyards in building warships like INS Agray.