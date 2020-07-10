Berhampur: Three journalists in Berhampur city of Ganjam district have tested positive for COVID-19, Friday.

Out of the three journalists one is a photo journalist and two are reporters.

All the four journalists have been admitted to the dedicated TATA COVID hospital in Sitalapalli and are undergoing treatment.

Sources said that the journalists had gone to cover a crime case at Berhampur Circle Jail June 30 as the police had arrested an accused Kalu Patra Sahi on the charge of selling cannabis filled cigarettes. Later, when jail authority did COVID-19 test of Kalu, he was found to be positive.

The scribes contracted the virus from Kalu while covering the story.

However, there are 20 other journalists, 15 staff of Sub Collector Berhampur and 10 Excise staff present at the jail. But their test report came out negative.

The spread of the infection among journalists in the city is concerning, health officials admit. Contact tracing of the journalists has been started, stated health department.

The members of the Press Club here have wished for their speedy recovery.

PNN