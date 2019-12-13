Sundargarh/Sabadega: Three motor-cycle borne persons were killed on the spot as their bike collided with a truck near Kulihajara area under Talsara police limits in Sundargarh district late Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Nayak (33) of Saunamura village under Balishankara block and Lingaraj Bhoi (25) of Sabadega. The third person whose identity could not be ascertained belonged to Kurumkel village.

The incident occurred late Thursday night when a speeding bike collided with a truck that had already been hit by another truck that afternoon.

According to police officials, two trucks had collided Thursday afternoon. Late Thursday night three motor-cycle borne persons was coming at high speed hit the collided truck as they were unable to see the collided truck due to darkness killing them on the spot.

On being informed, fire brigade personnel and police officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem. The officials also started investigation into the matter.

