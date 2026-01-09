Bhubaneswar: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and another injured in two road accidents in Odisha Friday morning, police said.

Two persons died after the scooter they were riding was hit by a vehicle near Dadhimachagadia Chowk under Khordha Sadar police limits, they said.

The deceased were identified as Bikash Baral (20) and Subhranshu Sundaray (21).

In another incident, Susmita Rana (33) was killed and her minor son injured after they fell from a scooter near Gangapada area here, and a speeding truck ran over the woman, police said.

The injured boy has been admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.