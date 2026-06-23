Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Three eminent personalities from Odisha have been conferred with the Padma Shri for their outstanding contributions to literature, education and traditional arts, bringing national recognition to the state.

Veteran folk artist Simanchal Patro of Ganjam received the Padma Shri Award for his efforts to preserve and promote Odisha’s traditional folk arts, particularly the classical folk theatre form ‘Prahlad Natak’.

Patro earned national acclaim for nurturing the centuries-old art form, which features 35 ragas and nearly 300 musical compositions. His commitment to its survival reportedly led him to part with a substantial portion of his personal property to sustain and promote the tradition.

Bandha artist Sarat Kumar Patra of Tigiria in Cuttack district was recognised for his exceptional craftsmanship in weaving verses from the Geeta Govinda, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, into traditional bandha sarees.

Renowned Santali litterateur and educationist Charan Hembram of Mayurbhanj was honoured for his significant contribution to the promotion and preservation of Santali language, literature and culture.

Hembram has spent more than three decades working to strengthen indigenous literature and safeguard tribal cultural heritage. He has established institutions dedicated to the development of the Santali language and has also played a key role in preserving traditional dance forms practised by tribal women.

The recognition of the three awardees highlights Odisha’s rich cultural and literary heritage and honours their decades-long dedication to preserving and promoting the state’s traditions on the national stage.