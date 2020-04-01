Sambalpur: Three members of a family including Kesapali sarpanch Umakanta Mirdha died after an elephant breached the wall of their house following which it crumbled on the sleeping members late Tuesday night.

According to sources, the incident took place at Kolgaon village under Jujumara police limits in Sambalpur district. The deceased were identified as Umakanta’s mother Urmila Mirdha (65), father Kandha Mirdha (70) and niece Rashmita Majhi (12).

While two members of the family died on spot, Kandha died at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR), after fighting for life for six long hours.

Local police conducted postmortem of the bodies and then handed them over to family members. Sambalpur forest division has given financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to the kins of the deceased. Remaining amount as per government norms will be given later on, officials informed.

It may be mentioned here that at least 12 local villagers were trampled to death and one person was injured over the past two years under Sadar, Dhama and Padiabahal forest ranges of Sambalpur division. Meanwhile, two tuskers have been killed by poachers during the same period.