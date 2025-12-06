Kendrapara: During an ongoing verification drive aimed at identifying suspected Bangladeshi immigrants in this coastal district, law-enforcement authorities have so far identified three individuals believed to be illegal settlers, officials said.

Police sources confirmed that the verification of several other suspected immigrants is still underway.

According to Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kataria, two of the identified individuals were traced to Garapur under the Kendrapara Sadar police station, while the third was located in Chhapali, under the Jamboo Marine police station.

Last month, the state government directed all departments to intensify verification and identity checks in five coastal districts as part of a broader initiative to detect illegal immigration.

District Collector Raghuram R Iyer stated that a three-step process, detection, deletion of identity records, and deportation, will be followed for individuals found to be residing illegally after verification.

It may be recalled that in January 2005, the district administration had issued Quit India notices to 1,551 immigrants, placing them under the threat of deportation.