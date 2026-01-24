Balasore: Three wagons of a goods train derailed in Balasore district Friday, officials said.

There was no report of any injury in the goods train derailment at Rupsa station in the Bhadrak-Kharagpur section of South Eastern Railway (SER), they said.

The incident occurred at around 10am while the goods train was departing the Rupsa station after unloading cement and fertilisers.

The three wagons jumped off the track while the train was heading towards Kharagpur, they said.

The derailment impacted rail services for trains passing through Rupsa station near Jaleswar in Balasore district.

However, train services resumed after restoration work.

The derailed wagons were brought to the track, they said.

The Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway has launched an investigation.