Swati Mohapatra’s solo exhibition reflects her passion towards photography and her love for Nature

BHUBANESWAR: Women are breaking the glass ceiling around the world with their spectacular achievements. Adding to the ever-growing list is photographer Swati Mohapatra. Mohapatra opened her first solo photo exhibition in the state a Lalit Kala Akademi, here, Saturday.

Titled “A Rendezvous with Nature”, the six-day exhibition was inaugurated by MP Pinaki Mishra. Mishra, impressed by the photographs, said, “Such exhibitions promote tourism and people get to see Nature through the eyes of a lenswoman who saw the beauty in what Nature bestows us with.”

Swati has captured a wide range of images from her Himalayan adventure. She has managed to capture in her lens beautiful images from Ladakh, Mussoorie, Kashmir, Nepal, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

Interacting with Orissa Post Mohapatra said, “I was overwhelmed by these places. The sheer natural beauty of these places inspired me to capture the stunning sights and picturesque landscape. My husband supported me through this tough journey where each picture requires a lot of time and patience.”

In the exhibition, 45 photographs of the wildlife of Himalayan belt and Chilika were displayed. Raj Sarkar, an eminent photographer from Kolkata said, “Swati Mohapatra is a brilliant photographer and one can easily connect her soul with the pictures which helps one to understand the beauty of the pictures captured by her. To showcase such an array of photographs t needs a lot of potential.”

It may be noted that Mohapatra’s works speak volumes about her aesthetic sense. She manages to capture the serenity and vibrancy of wildlife sanctuaries across the country such as Bharatpur, Kuldiha and Simlipal.

Many renowned wildlife enthusiasts were also present at the exhibition who lauded her grand effort of showcase wildlife through her pictures.

Former ambassador Abasar Beheuria and eminent photographer Raj Sarkar were present at on the opening night of the exhibition.

On this occasion a documentary depicting some of Mohapatra’s works and her tours for photography was released. The exhibition will continue till January 23 from 11.30 am to 7.30pm.