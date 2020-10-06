Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Tuesday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of October 7.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of August 12. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur,Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Notably, several parts of the state received rainfall in the past 24 hours. Paradip received the highest 22 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius was recorded at Gopalpur of Ganjam district and Puri district.

PNN