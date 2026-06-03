Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said thunderstorms and rain are expected to prevail in several parts of Odisha during the next four days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds would occur during the afternoon and evening hours in 22 districts Thursday, for which the weather office has issued a yellow warning (be aware).

The districts are Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Nabrangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Light to moderate rainfall would occur in several other districts, the IMD said in a bulletin.

At the same time, hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh during the daytime Thursday, it said.

A similar weather condition is likely to continue for the next three days, the IMD said.

Wednesday, showers brought relief from the heat in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Nuapada, Angul and some other places.

Titlagarh town in western Odisha sizzled at a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in the state for the day. It was followed by Sambalpur and Boudh, where the day temperature was 41.2 degrees Celsius.

The other places which recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius of above Wednesday are Talcher (40.5), Sonepur (40.5), Hirakud (40.4), Bargarh (40.4), Bolangir (40.3), Dhenkanal (40.1) and Bhawanipatna (40), according to the bulletin.

The IMD said the temperature is expected to gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days.