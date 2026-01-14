New Delhi: BookMyShow website crashed Wednesday minutes after the second phase of ticket sales for the men’s T20 World Cup went live, overwhelmed by massive demand for the India-Pakistan clash in Colombo.

The high-profile fixture, included in this phase of allocations, triggered a surge in traffic that led to an unprecedented number of simultaneous login and purchase attempts, causing the platform’s servers to go down.

Several users reported failed transactions and long waiting times. The volume of concurrent requests caused the platform’s servers to crash, said a source.