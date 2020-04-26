Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff shared a throwback video of himself grooving to the romantic number “Ishq Wala Love”. Tiger took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared the dance video. In the clip, Tiger is seen dressed in a black shirt and dark blue jeans.

“Ishq Wala Love” was picturised on actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The hit track was from Karan Johar’s 2012 film “Student Of The Year”.

Tiger featured in the sequel of the film which was titled “Student Of The Year 2”, which marked the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in 2019. The film was directed by Punit Malhotra.

Tiger, son of actor Jackie Shroff, was last seen on screen in “Baaghi 3” directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is the third installment of the “Baaghi” franchise.