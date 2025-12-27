Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police have made tight security arrangements in the pilgrim town Puri and the capital city Bhubaneswar for New Year celebration.

With over 3.5-4 lakh devotees expected to visit Puri’s Jagannath temple on New Year’s day, comprehensive security, traffic, crowd management, and emergency preparedness measures have been taken, a police officer said Saturday.

The Odisha Police have mobilised a force of 60 platoons of police personnel, supervised by a specialised command structure comprising 10 additional SPs, 33 DSPs, and 62 inspectors, and 245 sub-inspectors for crowd control in Puri, he said.

A platoon comprises 30 police personnel.

“The footfall in Puri town has started increasing from December 25. Proper barricading has been made near the temple. Security arrangements have made at the sea beach and other tourist places as well,” Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said.

According to police officers, CCTV surveillance and control rooms will be made operational in the city from December 29 to January 1, while lifeguards, and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and STF units will be deployed.

To maintain order, the administration has implemented strict traffic diversions, designated parking zones, and a robust crowd-regulation system utilising barricades and public address systems, they said.

Similarly, the Puri Municipality and local administration have taken measures to maintain hygiene and ensure proper water supply in the city during the New Year celebration, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said.

The Commissionerate Police has also made tight security arrangements to ensure a safe and enjoyable night for revelers in Bhubaneswar city.

Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said 15 platoons of police force will be deployed for security, with a focus on traffic management and law and order.

All police station officers-in-charge have been instructed to keep a strict vigil in their respective jurisdiction, he said.

Singh said bar and restaurant owners have been directed to implement comprehensive security measures.

“Action will be taken against drunken drivers,” he warned.

The police are prioritising women’s safety at late night and have instructed organisers to adhere to stipulated time limits for events. An advisory will be issued for public and party organisers for the Zero Night celebration, the police commissioner added.

PTI