Bhubaneswar: A three-year-old tigress gave birth to three cubs at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here. However, only one of the newborns has survived.

Zoo officials said that the birth, which took place Saturday, marked tigress Jayashree’s first litter after a gestation period of 101 days.

She had mated with the tiger Amit between September 15 and 17, 2025.

Being her first delivery, the tigress reportedly lacked maternal instincts, which probably affected her ability to care for the cubs, they said.

While the first cub was born at 11:55 am, Jayashree failed to attend to it, and zoo staff shifted the newborn to the NCU, where it is under continuous observation.