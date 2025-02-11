Mumbai: Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi’s Bengali drama Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) has been selected for the prestigious 75th Berlin International Film Festival. The project will be competing in the newly introduced Perspectives section.

The makers also recently unveiled the gripping teaser of the movie, adding to the excitement. Starring National Award-winning actor Tillotama Shome as Maya, Chandan Bisht as Sundar, Sayan Karmakar as Debu, and Suman Saha as Constable Ripon, Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) shares the powerful tale of Maya, a woman who juggles multiple jobs while caring for her teenage son and her husband, a retired soldier battling PTSD. When he vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Maya is thrust into a fight for survival that challenges her strength, love, and resilience.

Talking about the film, debutant director Tanushree Das said, “In Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi), we wanted to explore the invisible battles fought every day within families—the quiet endurance of women, the stigma around mental health, and how survival is negotiated in an unforgiving world. Maya, the protagonist’s journey, is a reflection of countless women who fight to keep their families together despite the odds stacked against them. We hope the film not only sheds light on these struggles but also sparks conversations about resilience and the silent strength of women.”

Meanwhile, Saumyananda Sahi added, “The teaser is just a small window into the world of our film, and we hope it resonates with audiences as deeply as it did with us while making it. We wanted to create a cinematic experience that doesn’t just tell a story but immerses the audience in it.”

Additionally, a joint statement on behalf of the Producers read, “Our journey with Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) has been a testament to the power of community-based filmmaking. The film stands as proof that bold, independent storytelling has the power to transcend borders and speak to the heart of human experience.”

Seventeen producers have come together to bring this vision to life with Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi).

