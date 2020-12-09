Boinda: Mindless tree felling for timber smuggling at Charkhaman rural forest under Handapa forest range in Angul district has pushed the rural forest to the verge of extinction, a report said.

The timber smugglers have so far cut down over 780 trees in the forest during the last three months. The forest has been grown for over last 30 years, villagers lament.

The matter came to the fore after the villagers of Charkhaman visited the district Collectorate in Angul and lodged a complaint with the Collector demanding security and protection to the rural forest to check smuggling, Monday.

The villagers alleged that the forest will soon become a thing of the past if proper security and protection were not provided to safeguard the green cover. Smugglers are threatening to kill the villagers if they try to prevent them from cutting down trees, it was alleged.

The villagers claimed that the forest came into existence from 1990 when the villagers started planting saplings that was provided to them by the Forest department. The area soon turned into a dense forest due to regular and proper care of the villagers. The timber smugglers sensing a goldmine hidden in the trees have now set their eyes on the forest for smuggling.

The villagers alleged that timber smugglers are carrying out such illegal act in connivance with some lower rank officials of the Forest department.

They are regularly cutting down timber trees like mohua, mahogany, sal, Indian Kino (piasal) and teak trees with impunity with the help of machines and transporting the logs in vehicles for smuggling. Villagers claimed that the smugglers have cut down over 780 trees from August to November, this year.

On being informed, ACF Sadhana Swain conducted a probe by visiting the spot and arrested four persons in this connection. However, that has failed to deter the timber smugglers as they have become active again after lying low for a brief period.

When contacted, Handapa ranger Chaitanya Behera admitted that some locals are involved in the timber smuggling. “A probe is underway to find out the people involved in the act and very soon a raid will take place.”

