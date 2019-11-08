Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years in the film industry Thursday, but few know that before his journey towards superstardom began, the actor had tried his hand at various opportunities. He recalled how he failed in one of them.

While shooting for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ as its host, Amitabh Bachchan was left speechless on the sets of the show when he was reminded about Saat Hindustani – the film that launched him as an actor November 7, 1969.

“I was working in Kolkata when I happened to see an advertisement on a newspaper which stated that the winner of the contest would get an opportunity to work with renowned producers from the industry. I felt it was a good opportunity and I applied for the same. However, I didn’t receive any correspondence from them (organizers),” recalled Big B.

“One day while chatting with my father, I mentioned about this opportunity and how I failed. He said to me – ‘Beta agar kisi ghar ke andar ghusna ho, aur darwaza ho bandh, toh deewar phand kar andar jaana chahiye!’, added Amitabh Bachchan.

On the show, Oscar Award-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty also surprised him and gifted him a book as a small token of appreciation as a celebration of his 50 glorious years in the Indian film industry.

The first page of the book reads: ‘100 years of Indian Cinema and 50 years of Amitabh Bachchan’.

“Mr. Bachchan was left speechless. He couldn’t thank his fans and the makers of the show enough for extending so much love for all these years. He was nostalgic about his humble journey in the industry. What he means to all of us cannot be described in words… but we can only wish for him to complete a century,” said a source associated with KBC.

IANS