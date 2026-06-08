Kolkata: In a major blow to the TMC amid the political turmoil rocking the organisation, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhen Shekhar Ray Monday resigned from the party and also stepped down as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Ray, a veteran leader and one of the most articulate voices of the TMC in Parliament, submitted his resignation to the Rajya Sabha chairman and simultaneously announced his decision to quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The development comes at a time when the TMC is grappling with an unprecedented internal crisis, following a rebellion in its legislative wing and growing tensions among different factions within the organisation.

In his resignation letter, Ray said he was relinquishing his parliamentary membership and severing association with the TMC.

PTI