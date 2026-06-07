New Delhi: TMC leaders Sunday asserted that any attempt by its MPs to break away and form a faction would face significant legal and procedural hurdles under the anti-defection law.

There are reports that a section of TMC MPs is attempting to mobilise support for a possible breakaway from the party’s parliamentary wing.

Sources familiar with the developments said the rebel leaders were trying to gather support among MPs in both Houses of Parliament, and there are speculations that a breakaway faction could seek recognition if it manages to secure the backing of the required number of parliamentarians.

A TMC leader said the party currently has 28 members in the Lok Sabha and any move under the anti-defection law would require the support of at least two-thirds of the parliamentary party, or 19 MPs.

However, another senior party functionary argued that even securing that number would not automatically enable the rebel faction to function as a separate parliamentary group, and will have to join some party.

“As per the law, even if two-thirds of MPs wish to leave a party, the only choice they have is to merge with another political party. There is no provision for a separate group,” the leader said.

There has also been a speculation that dissident MPs could seek a change in the party’s parliamentary leadership by approaching the speaker.

“In that scenario too, the speaker is not the decision-maker. The leader of a parliamentary party is appointed by the party and any change can only be made by the party chairperson,” the source said.

All the same, the person termed the reports an attempt to divert attention from the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for Monday.

Meanwhile, another TMC leader said multiple scenarios were being discussed within political circles but it may take time, as there is still enough time before the Monsoon Session when the Parliament meets next.

“There are broadly two scenarios being discussed. One is on the lines of what happened in the West Bengal Assembly under Ritabrata Banerjee, where a section of MLAs broke away from the party. The other is similar to the AAP case, when Raghav Chadha and a group of Rajya Sabha MPs left the party and merged with the BJP under the anti-defection provisions,” said this leader.

“Either way, these are processes that take time and involve legal scrutiny,” the person added.

Troubles have mounted for the TMC since the party’s last month’s election defeat and the subsequent rebellion within the party’s legislature wing.

Last week, more than two-thirds of the party’s MLAs – 58 of its 80 legislators – broke away from the official TMC legislature party and secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc in the Assembly under expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee.

Sources said efforts were underway to prevent a similar situation from emerging in Parliament.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Saturday, while party chief Mamata Banerjee reached the national capital on Sunday ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting.

The party leadership is expected to hold consultations during its stay in Delhi and make a first-hand assessment of the situation within its parliamentary ranks.

The TMC also has 13 members in the Rajya Sabha.

Rebel TMC MLA and deputy leader of the new legislative bloc Sandipan Saha has claimed that developments similar to those witnessed in the West Bengal Assembly are taking place within the party’s parliamentary wing as well.

Several TMC leaders have publicly criticised Abhishek Banerjee’s leadership style in the aftermath of the party’s electoral setback.