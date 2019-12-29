Mumbai: Families stick by one another, fathers promote their sons and daughters, and everyone helps each other. Khandaan is everything in the Hindi film industry. Not always! The recent fracas between celebrities is proof that not all families have a happy ending.

Filmy families, like the rest of us, go through their own share of heartburn, problems, scuffles and misunderstandings that are sometimes resolved and at other times, left unsolved.

Here, we look at some big families that made news because of their fights.

1) Ameesha Patel and her Parents: Ameesha Patel took the world by surprise by filing a case against her own parents accusing them of swindling her of her money. Ameesha didn’t hold back and went on a rant against her family.

2) Boney Kapoor’s First and Second Families: Boney Kapoor’s affair and marriage to Sridevi caused a lot of issues to his first wife Mona and her children, Arjun and Anshula. Mona’s mother, the formidable producer Sattee Shourie went ballistic against Sridevi but that didn’t stop Boney from leaving his first wife and children. Time healed the wounds and now, after Sridevi’s death, the children from his two marriages have come really close. Mona had died a few years ago.

3) Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma’s Family: Sanjay had a tumultuous marriage with his first wife Richa who later died of cancer. Richa’s family comprising her parents and vocal sister Ena never took a liking to Sanjay because of his waywardness. The Sharma family fought hard for Sanjay and Richa’s daughter Trishala’s custody because they didn’t trust him to bring her up. Trishala ended up growing in the US with her grandparents.

4) Aamir Khan and his Brother Faisal: Aamir’s brother Faisal was suffering from depression but he wanted to live with his father Tahir. Aamir actually took Tahir to court for Faisal’s ‘Custody’ but the court did not rule in his favour. Eventually the brothers solved their problems and are not close to one another.

5) Mandana Karimi and her Husband Gaurav Gupta’s Family: Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi thought she was getting into a fairy tale marriage with businessman Gaurav Gupta but her dream shattered six months. What followed was a lot of accusations with Mandana filing a case of domestic violence against her husband and his family. It didn’t take long for the couple to separate.