Mumbai: Actresses are beautiful and are unique in their own way. While actresses are known for their beauty, many are loved by fans for their dimples and cute smile.
Dimple is one feature that makes a girl even more beautiful. The film industry has witnessed many dimpled beauties so far, and they all were queens of millions of hearts.
These are the top ten astounding ladies with a killer dimple and gorgeous smile.
- Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses. Her dimples exemplify her beauty and innocence.
- Preity Zinta: Preity Zinta is blessed with the ultimate girl next door looks, and her dimple is like the cherry on the cake. She ruled Bollywood in her heydays and is now married and living happily.
- Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt has guys drooling over her; her vivacious character and dimpled smile apart from her magnificent talent are a few reasons for it. Her performance in movies like “Highway” and “Dear Zindagi” has bought some social topics to the limelight.
- Bipasha Basu: The Bengali beauty has big eyes and a gorgeous smile; her dimple adds the much-needed glamour. She is one talented actress and has acted in various sensational and horror movies. She is married to Karan Singh Grover.
- Prachi Desai: This Gujarati actress did her debut with a TV series and later on moved to Bollywood films. She has given a few hits in Bollywood, and her dimple is one feature which makes her even more beautiful. Her dimpled smile has helped her get a lot with endorsements.
- Sushmita Sen: Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title and then did her debut in Bollywood. She is a model, actress, and a mother and she rocks in every aspect of her life. Her radiant smile and the adoption of two girl child as a single mother has made her an icon for women.