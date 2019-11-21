They have entertained us on and off the screen. But the problems they go through are something we are unknown to. It is not easy doing what they do and also deal with ulterior pressures at the same time.
Here are 5 Indian celebrities who battled fatal illness:
- Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan has undergone over five shoulder surgeries due to his chronic arm and back pain, which led him to appoint a permanent doctor for immediate care.
- Hrithik Roshan: Post a CT scan and an MRI following severe headache, the actor was diagnosed with chronic subdural haematoma commonly associated with traumatic brain injury.
- Salman Khan: The actor is fondly called as ‘Bhai’ by his fans, has battled trigeminal neuralgia for quite some time. The disease affected the star in the jaws and cheeks, but he is much better after undergoing sophisticated treatment procedures stateside.
- Irrfan Khan: Irrfan Khan, the talented actor, has been diagnosed with a rare disease named Neuro Endocrine Tumor. He had been getting his treatment in London and had been recovering gradually.
- Amitabh Bachchan: This megastar of Hindi cinema is one of the great doyens of acting and movies. Although he requires no introduction and is indisputably a household name in the nation, many don’t know that he has been battling a grave and fatal disease called myasthenia gravis for quite some time. It is an auto-immune neuromuscular disease that leads to debilitating weakness. Big B has managed to stay on top of the game for most of his career despite this condition.