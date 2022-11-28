New Delhi: A top private school in south Delhi received Monday an e-mail claiming a bomb inside its campus following which its premises were evacuated for a thorough search, police said. “The e-mail was received on the official account of the Indian School, Sadiq Nagar at 1.19pm,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The police was informed and the bomb disposal team, a dog squad along with the Defence Colony police station staff reached the spot. The school campus was evacuated and a thorough search was done, he said. However, no bomb was recovered.

It seems to be a mischief, police said. They added that the details of the e-mail are being checked by the cyber team.

Speaking about the incident, an official of the school administration said, “We took immediate steps to evacuate the children even as we informed the police who quickly organised the bomb squad and cyber experts. No time was lost to act on multiple fronts as per our safety protocols to ensure the safety of our students which is our topmost priority.” Normal classes will resume from Tuesday, the official added.