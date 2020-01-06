New Delhi: Top industrialists Anand Mahindra, Harsh Mariwala and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have condemned violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Sunday night. They said Monday that such acts cannot be tolerated and the perpetrators must be hunted down swiftly.

Speaking up against the violence, Marico Ltd Chairman Harsh Mariwala tweeted, “Coming from the land of non-violence, it’s unbecoming of us to witness and encourage these acts of violence. Extremely hurt seeing last evening’s news.”

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra expressed his opinion on the same lines. “It doesn’t matter what your politics are. It doesn’t matter what your ideology is. It doesn’t matter what your faith is. If you’re an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly & given no quarter…” said Mahindra.

Likewise, reacting to a video of an injured student who claimed she was beaten up, Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted, “This is unpardonable. Violence cannot be condoned.”

RPG Enterprises chairman Sanjeev Goenka drew parallels between India and Australia, saying India is caught in ‘religious bushfires’.

“Hearing me pray for Australia, for its people, for its 500 million animals that have died since the #bushfires, my little one asked why are you not praying for India where there are religious bushfires lit all over the country and students being attacked mercilessly?” Goenka wrote on his Twitter handle.

Rajan Anandan, former head of Google India, who now is associated with venture capital fund ‘Sequoia’, also retweeted Mahindra’s tweet.

Many students sustained injuries and were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre here. They were discharged Monday. JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

