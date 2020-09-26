New Delhi: The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in India surged Saturday to 48,49,584 the Health Ministry said. It informed that 93,420 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries exceeded the number of new infections in the same time frame, the Health Ministry said.

The recovery rate rose to 82.14 per cent. The ministry said India has maintained its top global ranking in total recoveries with such high successive single-day numbers.

“As India records more recoveries than new cases, the gap between recovered and active cases is continuously widening. The recoveries are more than five times the active cases of coronavirus infection,” the ministry said.

The recovered cases exceed the active cases (9,60,969) by nearly 39 lakh. “This has also ensured that active cases account for merely 16.28 per cent of the total caseload. This has sustained on its steady declining path,” the Health Ministry informed.

Following the national lead, 24 states and Union Territories are also reporting higher number of new recoveries than new cases.

The ministry said 10 states and UTs account for nearly 73 per cent of the new recovered cases. Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,592 new recoveries.

States and UTs have effectively identified positive cases at an early stage through high and aggressive levels of testing. This has been supplemented with prompt surveillance and tracking to identify the contacts to curb spread of the infection, it said.

India’s COVID-19 tally sprinted past 59 lakh Saturday with 85,362 fresh cases being recorded in a day. The death toll mounted to 93,379 after 1,089 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.