New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally sprinted past 59 lakh Saturday with 85,362 fresh cases being recorded in a day. In the last 24 hours 93,420 people have recuperated from the disease. This has led to the total recoveries rising to over 48 lakh. This information was provided by the Health Ministry on its website. The Health Ministry data updated at 8.00am Saturday showed that the coronavirus caseload has risen to 59,03,932. The death toll mounted to 93,379 after 1,089 people succumbed to the disease in 24 hours.

The total recoveries surged to 48,49,584, pushing India’s recovery rate to 82.14 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent. There are 9,60,969 active cases in India which comprise 16.28 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and it went past 50-lakh mark September 16.

According to the ICMR, so far 7,02,69,975 samples have been tested up to September 25, with 13,41,535 being tested Friday.

Maharashtra once more topped the list of new fatalities with 416 deaths. Other states that reported deaths were Karnataka (86), Uttar Pradesh (84), Tamil Nadu (72), Punjab (68), West Bengal (59), Andhra Pradesh (48), Madhya Pradesh (30), Chhattisgarh (25) and Delhi (24).

A total of 93,379 deaths have so far been reported in India. It includes 34,761 from Maharashtra followed by 9,148 from Tamil Nadu, 8,417 from Karnataka, 5,606 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,450 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,147 from Delhi, 4,665 from West Bengal, 3,393 from Gujarat, 3,134 from Punjab and 2,152 from Madhya Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that over 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website. It added that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.