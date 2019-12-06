Lephripada: As 2020 is round the corner, tourists from inside and outside Odisha have started thronging the Badhunjharia eco-village and Sarafgarh nature camp in large numbers, a report said.

Both the eco-village and nature camp are nestled on the banks of Sarafgarh dam and reservoir in Sundargarh district, which are spread over seven acres of area. These two tourist destinations are famous for their tranquil environment as well as scenic beauty.

Located in Lephripada block and 40 km away from Sundargarh district headquarters, the place offers tourist accommodations at the nature camp.

The two tourist spots under Giringakela panchayat were developed by Sundargarh administration in 2016 out of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds and have been opened for the tourists since 2018.

Large numbers of tourists are being attracted towards the available boating facility at Sarafgarh reservoir. This has also boosted self-employment of the local youths of Badhunjharia Bana Surakhya Samiti (BBSS). Play items at children’s park maintained by the forest department have been instrumental in attracting children.

Online facility is available for cottage booking. Cooking is allowed at limited locations here. The Samiti members have earned accolades for keeping this area as a plastic-free zone.

WHAT IS ECO-TOURISM?

Eco-tourism involves visiting the pristine and relatively undisturbed naturally enriched places and surroundings, intended as a low-impact alternative as against standard commercial mass tourism.

Its purpose may be to educate the travelers, provide funds for ecological conservation, benefit the socio-economic development of local communities and foster respect for different cultures.

PNN