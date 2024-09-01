Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the state government, has recently established the Meter Data Analysis Group (MDAG) to strengthen its efforts in combating electricity theft.

The specialised team consists of highly experienced employees who analyse consumer energy meter data using advanced, in-house developed software capable of processing large datasets.

“The primary function of the consumer meter is to record and generate consumption data for billing and tariff purposes. However, the meter also collects a significant amount of data that, when combined with various logics based on different scenarios, and can be utilised not only for billing but also to assess the quality of supply at the consumer end, the quality of installation, the quality of the meter, electricity theft, and technical losses,” said an official.

“The role of the MDAG group is to identify potential cases of electricity theft, which is currently a significant challenge for the company. By analysing meter data, the group can generate leads that help TPCODL carry out targeted enforcement raids, thereby reducing commercial losses due to dishonest practices like meter tampering or illegal connections,” he added.

Commenting on this new initiative, TPCODL CEO Arvind Singh said, “We urge our consumers to report electricity theft, as their actions are crucial in stopping these illegal practices. This joint effort helps reduce the financial burden on honest customers and strengthens the reliability of our electricity distribution. We are committed to delivering fair and dependable service and with community support we can make significant strides toward this goal.”

PNN