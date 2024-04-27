New Delhi: Food safety authorities in the European Union have found traces of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing chemical, in 527 products linked to India between September 2020 and April 2024. This revelation has prompted bans on Indian products in regions like Hong Kong and Singapore due to their carcinogenic properties. Despite routine discoveries of ethylene oxide in Indian products by the European Food Safety Authority, there has been a lack of proactive measures to prohibit its usage.

During this period, 87 consignments were rejected at the border, while others were removed from markets. Ethylene oxide, primarily used as a pesticide and sterilizing agent, was originally intended for sterilizing medical devices. Exposure to this chemical is linked to various cancers, including lymphoma and leukemia.

Data from the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) shows that ethylene oxide was detected in 525 food products and two feed products, with India being the primary origin country for 332 of these products. Jubin George Joseph, Chief Operating Officer of Ramaiah Advanced Testing Labs, emphasized the urgent need for the Indian government to explore safer alternatives and encourage industries to adopt them.

Activists have raised concerns about the presence of such chemicals in exported goods, emphasizing the necessity for thorough safety checks in local markets. Despite inquiries sent to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), responses were not available at the time of publication.

Joseph suggested that ethylene oxide is likely used widely for sterilization purposes against bacteria like salmonella and E. coli. He underscored the need for more comprehensive testing for the chemical to obtain a clearer understanding of its prevalence.

The EU has set a limit of 0.1 mg/kg due to concerns over ethylene oxide and its highly toxic breakdown products, 2-chloroethanol, and ethylene glycol. Although the Spices Board advised exporters to conduct tests for ethylene oxide in September 2021, the detection of 121 contaminated products in 2022 and 2023 indicates that Indian products have yet to meet quality standards.

PNN & Agencies