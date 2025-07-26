New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Saturday said talks with the US on the proposed trade agreement are making fast progress.

He said negotiations for a free trade agreement with Oman are almost finalised.

“…USA is making fast progress,” Goyal told reporters here.

The US team will visit India in August for the next round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement between the two countries.

India and the US teams concluded the fifth round of talks for the agreement last week in Washington.

Both countries are looking at finalising the first tranche of the proposed bilateral trade agreement by fall (September-October). It aims to more than double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion from USD 191 billion at present.

PTI