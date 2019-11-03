New Delhi: Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said Sunday it will launch a nation-wide movement to protest against e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart. The body alleged that Amazon and Flipkart are flouting FDI policy norms and destroying the country’s retail business.

In a statement, CAIT said, “Both Amazon and Flipkart still continue to sell goods on their portal at predatory pricing, deep discounting, controlling inventory, promoting preferential sellers and influencing prices.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal had last month said the government was looking into alleged predatory pricing by Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon.

CAIT secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal criticised the attitude of Amazon and Flipkart and said the traders’ body is all set to launch a national movement on this issue soon. It has convened a meeting of its national governing council in New Delhi here November 10.

Khandelwal informed about the different phases of the movement and said that November 13, CAIT delegations will submit a memorandum to all MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha across the country. This will be followed by dharnas in about 200 cities November 20 in all the states of the country. Traders’ march will be organised November 25 in 500 districts of the country and a memorandum will be handed over to district collectors. The will be followed by protest marches in more than 1,000 towns and cities November 28 against the unethical business practices of these companies.

Khandelwal also said that on this issue, a rally of prominent business leaders from all over the country will be held in Delhi around December 10, which will include thousands of traders from all over the country, while in January CAIT will hold a three-day National Traders Convention in the national capital, to be attended by over 10,000 merchants across the country.

