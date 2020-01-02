Sydney: Australia pace legend Glenn McGrath termed himself Thursday a traditionalist and said he is dead against the idea of shortening the five-day game to a four-day affair as proposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC is considering introduction of four-day Tests as part of the World Test Championships from 2023, an idea which was supported by Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts.

McGrath, however, said he is completely against the idea of tinkering with the longer format.

“I’m very much a traditionalist. I like the game the way it is,” McGrath, who has taken 563 wickets in 124 Tests, told reporters ahead of the Test between Australia and New Zealand beginning here Friday.

“To me five days is very special and I’d hate to see it get any shorter. The introduction of pink ball Tests, day-night Tests is a great way to continue keeping our game fresh and moving forward. In respects to changing how many days it’s played, I’m actually against it. I like the way it is.”

ICC’s proposal to introduce four-day Tests has also received stiff opposition from leading Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who termed it ‘ridiculous’.

Australia chief coach Justin Langer is also not in favour of tinkering with the traditional format.

England batsman Jos Buttler, however, feels cricket must be open to change and four-day Tests must be looked at as it could be a way to keep the longer format alive.

AFP