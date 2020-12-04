New Delhi: Traffic moved at snail’s pace at several border points of the national capital. This happened as police kept key routes connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh closed in view of the farmers’ protests. The protests are against the new farm laws, which entered its ninth day Friday.

Groups of farmers from Uttar Pradesh had blocked Thursday another important national highway – NH 24. It connects Delhi to Ghaziabad, leaving those travelling from there to the capital city stranded.

“The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on NH-24 at Gazipur remains closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi Friday, too,” a traffic police official said. The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, “People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND instead.”

The Chilla border on the Noida Link road also remained shut for the fourth day on the trot for traffic coming from Noida to Delhi due to the farmers’ protests near Gautam Budh Dwar.

The traffic police suggested people to avoid the Noida Link road for coming to Delhi and use the DND flyway instead.

As farmers remained unyielding on their demand for scrapping the new farm laws, the police kept the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli closed for traffic movement.

It said border points at Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri, NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera are open for travel between Delhi and Haryana.

“Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two- wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic,” police tweeted.

The closure of borders led to diversion of traffic from Mukarba and GT-Karnal road that led to traffic jams on alternative routes.

Scaling up their stir against the Centre’s new farm laws, thousands of protesting farmers from Uttar Pradesh had blocked NH-9 near the UP Gate Thursday while those from Punjab and Haryana stayed put at other border points leading to the national capital as they remained adamant on their demands.

The protesting farmers had on Wednesday threatened to block other roads of Delhi in the coming days if the new agriculture laws are not scrapped soon.

The demonstrations are expected to continue as talks between three Union Ministers and a representative group of thousands of agitating farmers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait held a ‘maha panchayat’ at one of the protest sites – Gazipur border. He said there was no midway for settlement on the issue of minimum support price and added that the government must give assurance in writing to farmers.