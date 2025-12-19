Bangiriposi: The Mayurbhanj district administration has imposed traffic restrictions on National Highway 49 passing through Dwarashuni Ghat for road-widening work. As part of safety measures to conduct stone-blasting operations required for the expansion work, vehicular movement on the stretch will be suspended from 1 pm to 4 pm every Thursday and Friday. The order will remain in force until February 27, 2026. During the restriction hours, entry points to Dwarashuni Ghat from both Bangiriposi and Bisoi sides will remain closed. Movement of all vehicles, including two-wheelers as well as pedestrians, will be prohibited during this period.

Also Read: PIL in HC over Dwarasuni ghat road

Authorities have also cautioned local residents not to allow cattle or goats near the ghat area. Ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass only after obtaining prior permission from the road construction agency and concerned departmental officials. Vehicles belonging to the general public and transport operators will have to wait at designated parking areas during the restriction period. After the restrictions are lifted, priority will be given to the movement of vehicles belonging to the general public.

Light vehicle users have been advised to use the Bisoi–Argalabinda–Shankhabhanga–Joka–Chandanpur–Katara Chhak route as an alternative for their travel. The district administration has instructed Bisoi and Bangiriposi police stations to deploy adequate personnel to handle any untoward situation.