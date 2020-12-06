Bhubaneswar: Traffic rules under the new MV Act will strictly be enforced in the state again from January 2021, state Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera informed Sunday.

Informing about the decision, the Minister said the decision was taken in accordance with the direction of the Supreme Court Committee. “Awareness will be created among the people about the new rules during December and the rules will be followed strictly from January 2021 leaving any scope of leniency while treating violators,” he said.

Notably, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 had been passed in the Parliament in 2019 for stricter road traffic regulations to improve road safety. After expiry of a six-month relaxation given by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the rules were followed strictly from March 1. In the meantime, COVID-19 pandemic struck forcing the government to relax the enforcement further.

At the same time, the State Transport Authority took to its Twitter handle to inform that Driving License (DL) will be suspended for three months if any driver is found violating the rules.

“As per the directions of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, DL will be suspended for three months for driving above speed limit, red light jumping, drunken driving, using mobile phone while driving, carrying passengers in goods vehicle, not wearing helmet on two-wheeler,” the tweet read.

PNN