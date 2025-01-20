New Delhi: A young man from Greater Noida, Anil, tragically lost his life in a car fire in Delhi Saturday night, just weeks before his wedding.

Anil was to get married February 14. He was out to distribute his wedding invitation cards when his car caught fire near Baba Banquet Hall in Ghazipur.

His family got worried when he did not show up by night. His brother, Sumit, said he often tried calling him, but his phone was switched off.

Around 11:30 pm, the cops informed his family about the mishap.

The car was all burnt up, a lot on the driver’s side. While the exact reason for the fire remains under investigation, officials have sent Anil’s body for post-mortem.

Yogesh, Anil’s brother-in-law, who had once worked with him, expressed his sadness for the family and said, “He was going to marry my sister. We still don’t know how the cat catches fire,” trying hard to understand the sad event.

