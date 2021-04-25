Bolangir: A woman from Bolangir district and her banker son died of COVID-19 at different hospitals Saturday. They are part of the eight fatalities Odisha reported Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Premashila Mishra (76) and her son Manoj Mishra (35) from Rugudipada village in Bolangir district. While Premashila breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, Manoj succumbed at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital.

According to a source, Premashila and her younger son Manoj had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and were subsequently admitted to hospitals. While Premashila was admitted to a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital, Manoj was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital.

While undergoing treatment, she lost her battle against coronavirus at around 5:00 pm Saturday.

The deceased’s elder son performed her last rites at Bhubaneswar following COVID-19 protocols and returned to village.

Hours later, Manoj, who was under treatment at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, breathed his last.

Manoj worked as Branch Manager at an SBI bank in Raipur.

PNN