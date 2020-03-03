New Delhi: Eighteen-year-old Aqib, who had suffered a serious head injury in the violence in the Bhajanpura locality when he went out to purchase clothes for his sister’s wedding, has died during treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) here.

Aqib was injured in stone pelting by a mob February 24, following which he was taken to a nursing home and then shifted to the GTB hospital, his family members said Tuesday.

“He was operated by the doctors at the GTB hospital but could not be saved. He died around 7.00pm Monday,” said the distraught father who was standing outside the mortuary waiting for Aqib’s body.

Iqramuddin, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar in Mustafabad, has five children and owns a bangle shop.

“Aqib went out February 24 afternoon to buy clothes for his sister’s wedding, scheduled March 17, when he was injured in stone pelting,” the victim’s cousin Abbas said.

Abbas said the preparations for the wedding in the family are in disarray.

Aqib, is among the 47 killed in the violence that ravaged northeast Delhi last week. Violence which started Sunday spread rapidly Monday and continued well into Wednesday before the situation was brought under control by police and para-military forces. There were many tragic incidents including the death of an 85-year-old woman who suffocated to death after her house was put on fire.

